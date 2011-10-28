Oct 28 (Reuters) -
MIKIKOGYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
19.23 19.49 25.00
(-1.3 pct) (0.0 pct)
Operating 965 mln 1.21 1.05
(-20.1 pct) (+99.1 pct)
Recurring 934 mln 1.18 1.00
(-20.5 pct) (+124.8 pct) Net
333 mln 387 mln 400 mln
(-13.8 pct) (+28.2 pct)
EPS Y30.52 Y35.40 Y36.57
NOTE - Mikikogyo Co Ltd engages in gas pipe laying,
construction of sewage and air-conditioning facilities.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
