Anonymous posters criticising pope appear in Rome
ROME, Feb 4 Posters accusing Pope Francis of attacking conservative Catholics appeared around Rome this weekend and were swiftly covered up by city authorities.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
WOWOW INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 32.72 32.67 67.00 (+0.1 pct) (+0.3 pct) (+1.6%) Operating 5.13 4.60 4.00
(+11.4 pct) (+2.3 pct) (-29.0%) Recurring 5.38 5.03 4.30 (+6.9 pct) (+11.1 pct) (-29.6%) Net
3.41 2.90 2.30
(+17.4 pct) (-9.6 pct) (-27.0%) EPS Y23,614.63 Y20,108.87 Y15,947.64 Annual div
Y4,000.00 Y4,000.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y4,000.00 Y4,000.00
NOTE - Wowow Inc is a satellite broadcast company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4839.TK1.
ROME, Feb 4 Posters accusing Pope Francis of attacking conservative Catholics appeared around Rome this weekend and were swiftly covered up by city authorities.
DUBAI, Feb 4 Citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries banned from the United States by President Donald Trump can resume boarding U.S.-bound flights, several major airlines said on Saturday, after a Seattle judge blocked the executive order.