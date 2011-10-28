Oct 28 (Reuters) -
KONICA MINOLTA HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 378.32
391.83 780.00
(-3.4 pct) (-0.4 pct) (+0.3%)
Operating 15.60 22.61 40.00
(-31.0 pct) (+146.8 pct)
(-0.1%) Recurring 11.60
17.90 35.00
(-35.2 pct) (+105.1 pct) (+5.6%) Net
3.75 8.64 19.00
(-56.6 pct) (+144.3 pct)
(-26.6%) EPS Y7.08
Y16.29 Y35.83 Diluted EPS
Y6.85 Y15.77
Annual div Y15.00
Y15.00
-Q2 div Y7.50 Y7.50
-Q4 div Y7.50
Y7.50
NOTE - Konica Minolta Holdings Inc is a major office
equipment maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4902.TK1.