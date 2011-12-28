Dec 28 (Reuters) -

DDS INC

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 525 mln 601 mln Operating loss 62 mln prft 49 mln Recurring loss 101 mln prft 19 mln Net nil 17 mln

NOTE - DDS Inc develops information technology-related products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3782.TK1.