Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
SANJO MACHINE WORKS LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.36 5.34 11.43 (+0.4 pct) (+17.3 pct) (+6.5%) Operating 134 mln 120 mln 487 mln
(+11.0 pct) (+90.5%) Recurring 191 mln 199 mln 623 mln (-4.1 pct) (+56.5%) Net
125 mln 117 mln 428 mln
(+6.7 pct) (+298.8 pct) (+90.8%) EPS Y8.41 Y7.88 Y28.66 Annual div
Y3.00 Y3.00 -Q4 div Y3.00 Y3.00
NOTE - Sanjo Machine Works Ltd is a major maker of tobacco-processing machines.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6437.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.