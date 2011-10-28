Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
KAGA ELECTRONICS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 116.27 120.47 238.00 (-3.5 pct) (+5.7 pct) (0.0%) Operating 805 mln 2.59 2.10
(-68.9 pct) (+605.9 pct) (-41.1%) Recurring 929 mln 2.64 2.60 (-64.9 pct) (-30.5%) Net
321 mln 1.41 1.30
(-77.2 pct) (-29.9%) EPS Y11.66 Y51.18 Y47.11 Annual div
Y30.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Kaga Electronics Co Ltd is an independent trading company in electronic products.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8154.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.