Dec 28 (Reuters) -
JAPAN ERI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
May 31,2012 May 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 28.00 yen 27.00 yen
-Q2 div 14.00 yen 14.00 yen
NOTE - Japan Eri Co Ltd assesses real estates and
buildings. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in
most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the
second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in
2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
