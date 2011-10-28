Oct 28 (Reuters) -

GROUND FINANCIAL ADVISORY CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 69 mln 25 mln 160 mln (+176.4 pct) (+20.0 pct) (+146.6%) Operating loss 22 mln loss 63 mln loss 29 mln

Recurring loss 22 mln loss 78 mln loss 29 mln Net loss 32 mln loss 79 mln loss 39 mln EPS loss Y2,155.28 loss Y5,268.24 loss Y2,592.22 Shares

16,045 16,045

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Ground Financial Advisory Co Ltd is involved in real estate securitisation service.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8783.TK1.