Oct 28 (Reuters) -
GROUND FINANCIAL ADVISORY CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 69 mln
25 mln 160 mln
(+176.4 pct) (+20.0 pct) (+146.6%)
Operating loss 22 mln loss 63 mln loss 29 mln
Recurring loss 22 mln loss 78 mln
loss 29 mln Net loss 32 mln
loss 79 mln loss 39 mln EPS loss
Y2,155.28 loss Y5,268.24 loss Y2,592.22 Shares
16,045 16,045
Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Ground Financial Advisory Co Ltd is involved in real
estate securitisation service.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8783.TK1.