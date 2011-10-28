Oct 28 (Reuters) -

ESTIC CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 20, 2011 Sep 20, 2010 Mar 20, 2012 Mar 20, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.26 877 mln 2.19 (+43.8 pct) (+23.5 pct) (+24.4%) Operating 239 mln 133 mln 370 mln

(+78.9 pct) (+713.8 pct) (+40.9%) Recurring 217 mln 122 mln 340 mln (+77.5 pct) (+52.1%) Net

124 mln 77 mln 194 mln

(+60.2 pct) (+47.1%) EPS Y9,129.85 Y5,699.30 Y14,267.85 Shares 14,710 14,710 Annual div Y4,000.00

Y4,000.00 -Q4 div Y4,000.00 Y4,000.00

NOTE - Estic Corp manufactures nutrunners.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

