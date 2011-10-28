Oct 28 (Reuters) -

TOKYO DERICA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 20.02 18.66 40.70 (+7.3 pct) (+7.3%) Operating 1.44 976 mln 2.84

(+47.7 pct) (+47.1%) Recurring 1.44 966 mln 2.82 (+48.7 pct) (+47.4%) Net

770 mln 254 mln 1.42

(+202.8 pct) (+135.5%) EPS Y41.00 Y13.54 Y75.56 Shares 20 mln 20 mln Annual div

Y18.00 Y13.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y13.00

Y18.00

NOTE - Tokyo Derica Co Ltd is a retail chain operator specialising in handbags.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

