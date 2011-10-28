Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
JTEKT CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 462.77 467.08 960.00 (-0.9 pct) (+37.4 pct) (+0.5%) Operating 15.65 16.86 45.00
(-7.2 pct) (+12.7%) Recurring 15.37 16.53 45.00 (-7.0 pct) (+11.8%) Net
8.45 8.95 24.00
(-5.6 pct) (+19.7%) EPS Y24.71 Y26.84 Y70.20 Annual div
Y16.00 Y16.00 -Q2 div Y7.00 Y7.00
-Q4 div Y9.00
Y9.00
NOTE - Jtekt Corp is a major bearing maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6473.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.