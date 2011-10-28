Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
LUCKLAND CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
10.89 8.52 14.54
(+27.8 pct) (+2.6 pct) Operating prft 25 mln loss 134 mln prft 267 mln Recurring prft 54 mln loss 115 mln prft 266 mln Net 44 mln 53 mln 161 mln
(-17.9 pct) EPS Y6.05 Y7.37 Y22.12
NOTE - Luckland Co Ltd specialises in planning, designing and construction of restaurants and food shops.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9612.TK1.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.