Oct 28 (Reuters) -

TOKYO ELECTRON LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 326.35 318.40 630.00 (+2.5 pct) (+106.9 pct) (-5.8%) Operating 36.86 42.34 57.00

(-12.9 pct) (-41.8%) Recurring 39.72 45.11 60.50 (-11.9 pct) (-40.6%) Net

26.66 33.45 40.00

(-20.3 pct) (-44.4%) EPS Y148.85 Y186.88 Y223.31 Diluted EPS

Y148.63 Y186.60 Annual div Y80.00

Y114.00 -Q2 div Y53.00 Y38.00

-Q4 div Y76.00

Y27.00

NOTE - Tokyo Electron Ltd is a top-ranked manufacturer of semiconductor and LCD making equipment.

