Oct 28 (Reuters) -
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 326.35
318.40 630.00
(+2.5 pct) (+106.9 pct) (-5.8%)
Operating 36.86 42.34 57.00
(-12.9 pct)
(-41.8%) Recurring 39.72
45.11 60.50
(-11.9 pct) (-40.6%) Net
26.66 33.45 40.00
(-20.3 pct)
(-44.4%) EPS Y148.85
Y186.88 Y223.31 Diluted EPS
Y148.63 Y186.60
Annual div Y80.00
Y114.00
-Q2 div Y53.00 Y38.00
-Q4 div Y76.00
Y27.00
NOTE - Tokyo Electron Ltd is a top-ranked manufacturer of
semiconductor and LCD making equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8035.TK1.