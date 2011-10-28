Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
ENOMOTO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.80 9.51 18.41 (-7.4 pct) (+37.6 pct) (+1.1%) Operating 149 mln 395 mln 474 mln
(-62.2 pct) (-11.8%) Recurring 109 mln 345 mln 398 mln (-68.2 pct) (-14.0%) Net
78 mln 550 mln 334 mln
(-85.8 pct) (+47.9%) EPS Y5.10 Y35.92 Y21.79 Annual div
Y8.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y4.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Enomoto Co Ltd is a leading maker of semiconductor leadframe.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6928.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.