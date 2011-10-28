Oct 28 (Reuters) -
OBIC CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 24.20
23.70 50.00
(+2.1 pct) (+3.2 pct) (+4.4%)
Operating 9.40 8.65 17.60
(+8.7 pct) (+11.4 pct)
(+5.1%) Recurring 10.66
10.57 20.80
(+0.8 pct) (+8.7 pct) (+2.4%) Net
6.88 6.45 13.00
(+6.7 pct) (+9.2 pct)
(+76.4%) EPS Y730.16
Y673.24 Y1,379.76 Annual div
Y350.00 Y350.00
-Q2 div Y175.00 Y175.00
-Q4 div Y175.00
Y175.00
NOTE - Obic Co Ltd offers computer-related services.
