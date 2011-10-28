Oct 28 (Reuters) -
FUJI OOZX INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.69
8.03 15.20
(-4.2 pct) (-5.4%)
Operating 579 mln 979 mln 1.20
(-40.9 pct)
(-33.5%) Recurring 641 mln
1.07 1.45
(-40.3 pct) (-17.8%) Net
195 mln 662 mln 800 mln
(-70.6 pct)
(-14.6%) EPS Y9.48
Y32.24 Y38.93 Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Fuji Oozx Inc is a car parts maker strong in engine
valves.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7299.TK1.