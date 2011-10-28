Oct 28 (Reuters) -

ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 704.84 684.15 1.40 trln (+3.0 pct) (+11.8 pct) (+3.1%) Operating 50.13 56.82 70.00

(-11.8 pct)

(+3.2%) Recurring 37.60 45.51 36.00 (-17.4 pct) (-2.8%) Net

22.86 13.28 20.00

(+72.1 pct) (-14.2%) EPS Y9.10 Y5.30 Y7.97 Annual div

Y2.00 Y2.00 -Q4 div Y2.00 Y2.00

NOTE - All Nippon Airways Co Ltd is a major airline. Expanded from mainline domestic routes to international routes in 1986.

