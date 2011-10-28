Oct 28 (Reuters) -
YAMATO KOGYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 78.15
70.47 150.00
(+10.9 pct) (+12.2 pct) (+11.4%)
Operating 2.58 1.83 5.00
(+40.7 pct) (-79.2 pct)
(+114.6%) Recurring 7.48
4.60 13.00
(+62.4 pct) (-58.5 pct) (+27.2%) Net
4.44 3.09 8.00
(+43.8 pct) (-45.8 pct)
(+21.1%) EPS Y65.16
Y44.84 Y117.73 Annual div
Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Yamato Kogyo Co Ltd is an electric furnace
steelmaker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
