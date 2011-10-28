Oct 28 (Reuters) -

SANKO METAL INDUSTRIAL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 14.27 14.12 32.50 (+1.1 pct) (-10.9 pct) (+8.4%) Operating loss 104 mln loss 116 mln prft 280 mln (+92.4%) Recurring loss 110 mln loss 131 mln prft 265 mln

(+116.9%) Net

loss 122 mln loss 59 mln prft 70 mln

(+6.0%)

EPS loss Y3.09 loss Y1.51 prft Y1.77 Shares 40 mln 40 mln Annual div

Y1.50 Y1.50 -Q4 div Y1.50 Y1.50

NOTE - Sanko Metal Industrial Co Ltd makes metal roofing.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

