ECOMIC CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 195 mln 166 mln 520 mln (+17.2 pct) (-0.1 pct) (+11.5%) Operating nil loss 8 mln prft 52 mln (+74.0%) Recurring prft 1 mln loss 7 mln prft 52 mln

(+61.1%) Net

nil loss 5 mln prft 29 mln (-9.1%) EPS prft Y167.97 loss Y1,701.07 prft Y8,582.42 Shares 3,379 3,379 Annual div Y2,000.00

Y2,000.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y2,000.00 Y2,000.00

NOTE - Ecomic Co Ltd is engaged in the payroll and wage consulting services.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

