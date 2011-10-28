Oct 28 (Reuters) -

INVAST SECURITIES CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO

H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales

1.66 1.75

(-5.0 pct) (-24.6 pct) Operating 221 mln 137 mln

(+60.3 pct) (+172.7 pct) Recurring 247 mln 148 mln

(+66.4 pct) (+198.2 pct) Net

253 mln 144 mln

(+75.6 pct) EPS

Y3,958.16 Y2,253.79 Shares

64,114 64,114 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - Invast Securities Co Ltd is a brokerage.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

