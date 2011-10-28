Oct 28 (Reuters) -
INVAST SECURITIES CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales
1.66 1.75
(-5.0 pct) (-24.6 pct)
Operating 221 mln 137 mln
(+60.3 pct) (+172.7 pct)
Recurring 247 mln 148 mln
(+66.4 pct) (+198.2 pct) Net
253 mln 144 mln
(+75.6 pct) EPS
Y3,958.16 Y2,253.79 Shares
64,114 64,114 Annual div -Q2
div nil nil
NOTE - Invast Securities Co Ltd is a brokerage.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8709.TK1.