Oct 28 (Reuters) -

NGK INSULATORS LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 245.00 260.00 Operating 24.00 30.00 Recurring 26.00 32.00 NOTE - NGK Insulators Ltd is a top-ranked maker of insulators for power utilities. Spun off from Noritake in 1919.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5333.TK1.