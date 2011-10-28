Oct 28 (Reuters) -

HIGASHINIHON GAS CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.49 4.32 10.40 (+4.0 pct) (+5.0%) Operating loss 84 mln loss 45 mln prft 400 mln

(+4.5%) Recurring loss 97 mln loss 60 mln prft 370 mln

(+5.7%) Net

loss 63 mln loss 39 mln prft 231 mln

(+5.0%)

EPS loss Y8.44 loss Y5.24 prft Y30.65 Shares 8 mln

8 mln Annual div

Y7.00 Y7.00 -Q2 div Y3.50 Y3.50

-Q4 div Y3.50

Y3.50

NOTE - Higashinihon Gas Corp is a gas supplier.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

