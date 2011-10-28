Oct 28 (Reuters) -
ESCRIT INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.36
3.12 10.71
(+39.8 pct) (+54.7 pct) (+55.6%)
Operating loss 112 mln prft 175 mln prft 1.02
(+60.7%) Recurring loss 145 mln prft
154 mln prft 963 mln
(+61.4%) Net
loss 164 mln prft 94 mln prft 608 mln
(+73.2%)
EPS loss Y44.05 prft Y25.35
prft Y163.17 Shares 4 mln
4 mln Annual div -Q2 div
nil nil
NOTE - Escrit Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
