Oct 28 (Reuters) -

ESCRIT INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.36 3.12 10.71 (+39.8 pct) (+54.7 pct) (+55.6%) Operating loss 112 mln prft 175 mln prft 1.02 (+60.7%) Recurring loss 145 mln prft 154 mln prft 963 mln

(+61.4%) Net

loss 164 mln prft 94 mln prft 608 mln

(+73.2%)

EPS loss Y44.05 prft Y25.35 prft Y163.17 Shares 4 mln

4 mln Annual div -Q2 div

nil nil

NOTE - Escrit Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2196.TK1.