Oct 28 (Reuters) -
PSC INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
875 mln 712 mln 1.38
(+123.0 pct)
Operating 63 mln 125 mln 357 mln
(+50.4 pct)
Recurring 56 mln 121 mln 354 mln
(+46.1 pct)
Net 28 mln 71 mln 205 mln
(+39.8 pct)
EPS Y14.56 Y4,376.50 Y106.91
Diluted EPS Y13.81
NOTE - PSC Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
