Oct 28 (Reuters) -

PSC INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

875 mln 712 mln 1.38

(+123.0 pct) Operating 63 mln 125 mln 357 mln

(+50.4 pct) Recurring 56 mln 121 mln 354 mln

(+46.1 pct) Net 28 mln 71 mln 205 mln

(+39.8 pct) EPS Y14.56 Y4,376.50 Y106.91 Diluted EPS Y13.81

NOTE - PSC Inc is the full company name.

