KANEMATSU ELECTRONICS LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 22.66 22.29 46.00 (+1.7 pct) (+2.0 pct) (+0.8%) Operating 2.22 2.18 4.35

(+1.8 pct) (+20.2 pct)

(+2.8%) Recurring 2.27 2.22 4.35 (+2.2 pct) (+18.1 pct) (+0.1%) Net

1.30 1.11 2.45

(+17.2 pct) (+4.1 pct) (+5.5%) EPS Y45.56 Y38.88 Y85.66 Annual div

Y40.00 Y40.00 -Q2 div Y20.00 Y20.00

-Q4 div Y20.00

Y20.00

NOTE - Kanematsu Electronics Ltd is a subsidiary of the general trading company Kanematsu Corp ( 8020.T ).

