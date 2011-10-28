Oct 28 (Reuters) -
KANEMATSU ELECTRONICS LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 22.66
22.29 46.00
(+1.7 pct) (+2.0 pct) (+0.8%)
Operating 2.22 2.18 4.35
(+1.8 pct) (+20.2 pct)
(+2.8%) Recurring 2.27
2.22 4.35
(+2.2 pct) (+18.1 pct) (+0.1%) Net
1.30 1.11 2.45
(+17.2 pct) (+4.1 pct)
(+5.5%) EPS Y45.56
Y38.88 Y85.66 Annual div
Y40.00 Y40.00
-Q2 div Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Kanematsu Electronics Ltd is a subsidiary of the
general trading company Kanematsu Corp (8020.T).
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8096.TK1.