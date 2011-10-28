Oct 28 (Reuters) -

MAGASEEK CORPORATION

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.32 3.91 10.50 (+10.3 pct) (-0.7 pct) (+18.1%) Operating prft 66 mln loss 3 mln prft 343 mln (+89.6%) Recurring 68 mln

nil 345 mln

(+97.0%) Net

prft 38 mln loss 1 mln prft 200 mln

(+100.6%)

EPS prft Y1,815.24 loss Y85.28 prft Y9,438.41 Shares 21,190 21,190 Annual div

Y2,832.00 Y1,416.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y1,416.00 Y2,832.00

NOTE - MagaSeek Corporation is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

