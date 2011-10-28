Oct 28 (Reuters) -
MAGASEEK CORPORATION
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.32
3.91 10.50
(+10.3 pct) (-0.7 pct) (+18.1%)
Operating prft 66 mln loss 3 mln prft 343 mln
(+89.6%) Recurring 68 mln
nil 345 mln
(+97.0%) Net
prft 38 mln loss 1 mln prft 200 mln
(+100.6%)
EPS prft Y1,815.24 loss Y85.28 prft
Y9,438.41 Shares 21,190
21,190 Annual div
Y2,832.00 Y1,416.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y1,416.00
Y2,832.00
