SOFTFRONT
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 355 mln
301 mln 850 mln
(+18.2 pct) (+37.4 pct) (+8.5%)
Operating loss 77 mln loss 91 mln prft 30 mln
(+177.7%) Recurring loss 79 mln loss
91 mln prft 30 mln
(+167.9%) Net
loss 81 mln loss 92 mln prft 27 mln
(+218.7%)
EPS loss Y882.70 loss Y1,005.31
prft Y293.47 Shares 92,002
92,002 Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Softfront is a developer of network-related
software.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
