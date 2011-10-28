Oct 28 (Reuters) -

SOFTFRONT

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 355 mln 301 mln 850 mln (+18.2 pct) (+37.4 pct) (+8.5%) Operating loss 77 mln loss 91 mln prft 30 mln (+177.7%) Recurring loss 79 mln loss 91 mln prft 30 mln

(+167.9%) Net

loss 81 mln loss 92 mln prft 27 mln

(+218.7%)

EPS loss Y882.70 loss Y1,005.31 prft Y293.47 Shares 92,002 92,002 Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Softfront is a developer of network-related software.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

