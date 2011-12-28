BRIEF-Hunan Hansen Pharmaceutical's controlling shareholder cuts stake to 42.1 pct from 52.0 pct
* Says the co's controlling shareholder cut stake in the co to 42.1 percent from 52.0 percent during the period from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6
Dec 28 (Reuters) -
CELLSEED INC.
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 87 mln 202 mln Operating loss 1.42 loss 1.50 Recurring loss 1.34 loss 1.43 Net loss 1.35 loss 1.44 NOTE - CellSeed Inc. is the full company name.
* Lundbeck continues to show solid revenue growth and strong improvement in profitability
PARIS, Feb 8 Sanofi, France's largest drugmaker, said it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower after its fourth quarter results were affected by an increase in taxes and one-off charges.