Oct 28 (Reuters) -
GOURMET NAVIGATOR INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 11.33
11.89 25.45
(-4.7 pct) (+4.9 pct) (+0.8%)
Operating 1.35 1.73 3.22
(-22.0 pct) (-17.9 pct)
(-4.5%) Recurring 1.37
1.75 3.29
(-21.7 pct) (-17.4 pct) (-3.6%) Net
792 mln 913 mln 1.86
(-13.3 pct) (-24.6 pct)
(+2.8%) EPS Y32.48
Y35.55 Y76.40 Annual div
Y20.00 Y2,000.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y1,000.00
-Q4 div Y1,000.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Gourmet Navigator Incorporated offers online
restaurant guide..
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2440.TK1.