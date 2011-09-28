Sept 28 (Reuters) -

ZUKEN INC

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 19.20 19.20 Operating 680 mln 680 mln Recurring 850 mln 850 mln Net 970 mln 470 mln

NOTE - Zuken Inc develops CAD/CAM systems. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6947.TK1.