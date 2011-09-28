BRIEF-Television Broadcasts seeks trading halt pending announcement on possible inside information
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of company in relation to possible inside information Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 28 (Reuters) -
ZUKEN INC
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 19.20 19.20 Operating 680 mln 680 mln Recurring 850 mln 850 mln Net 970 mln 470 mln
NOTE - Zuken Inc develops CAD/CAM systems. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6947.TK1.
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of company in relation to possible inside information Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says disposal of education & care division to RM Plc for 64.4 mln stg enterprise value
* Says to issue NCDs upto INR 10 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jXgoEm) Further company coverage: