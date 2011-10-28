Oct 28 (Reuters) -
ITOCHU TECHNO SOLUTIONS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 130.43
127.32 280.00
(+2.4 pct) (-2.8 pct) (-1.1%)
Operating 8.79 5.83 21.50
(+50.7 pct) (+9.0 pct)
(+0.9%) Recurring 8.83
5.90 21.50
(+49.7 pct) (+13.1 pct) (-0.3%) Net
4.93 2.71 12.00
(+82.0 pct) (+1.3 pct)
(+4.8%) EPS Y79.57
Y42.33 Y195.46 Annual div
Y90.00 Y90.00
-Q2 div Y45.00 Y45.00
-Q4 div Y45.00
Y45.00
NOTE - Itochu Techno Solutions Corp offers computer-related
services affiliated to trading company Itochu.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4739.TK1.