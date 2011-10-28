Oct 28 (Reuters) -

COMMONWEALTH ENTERTAINMENT AND CO

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 726 mln 1.12 1.90 (-35.4 pct) (-34.3 pct) (-25.2%) Operating loss 131 mln loss 362 mln prft 10 mln

Recurring loss 128 mln loss 360 mln prft 10 mln Net loss 132 mln loss 303 mln prft 10 mln EPS loss Y3.46 loss Y7.92 prft Y0.26 Shares

38 mln 38 mln

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Commonwealth Entertainment and Co is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

