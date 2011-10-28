Oct 28 (Reuters) -
COMMONWEALTH ENTERTAINMENT AND CO
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 726 mln
1.12 1.90
(-35.4 pct) (-34.3 pct) (-25.2%)
Operating loss 131 mln loss 362 mln prft 10 mln
Recurring loss 128 mln loss 360 mln
prft 10 mln Net loss 132 mln loss
303 mln prft 10 mln EPS loss
Y3.46 loss Y7.92 prft Y0.26 Shares
38 mln 38 mln
Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Commonwealth Entertainment and Co is the full
company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7612.TK1.