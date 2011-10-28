Oct 28 (Reuters) -

FUJI HENSOKUKI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

4.10 5.72 5.70

(-28.3 pct) (+14.8 pct) Operating 148 mln 341 mln 190 mln

(-56.5 pct) (+124.7 pct) Recurring 169 mln 362 mln 210 mln

(-53.3 pct) (+97.0 pct) Net 90 mln 171 mln 110 mln

(-47.3 pct) (+113.0 pct) EPS Y5.35 Y10.15 Y6.50

NOTE - Fuji Hensokuki Co Ltd is a leading maker of elevator-style parking systems.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6295.TK1.