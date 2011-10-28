Oct 28 (Reuters) -

ASAHI INTELLIGENCE SERVICE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.49 4.27 8.88 (+5.3 pct) (+2.5 pct) (+1.8%) Operating 180 mln 59 mln 430 mln

(+203.9 pct) (+165.1 pct) (+26.3%) Recurring 192 mln 77 mln 450 mln (+150.2 pct) (+102.6 pct) (+21.3%) Net

120 mln 23 mln 250 mln

(+408.8 pct) (+101.5 pct) (+30.7%)

EPS Y15.40 Y3.02

Y32.07 Shares 8 mln 8 mln Annual div

Y30.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00

-Q4 div Y15.00

Y15.00

NOTE - Asahi Intelligence Service Co Ltd offers network-related services.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9799.TK1.