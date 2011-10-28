Oct 28 (Reuters) -
ASAHI INTELLIGENCE SERVICE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.49
4.27 8.88
(+5.3 pct) (+2.5 pct) (+1.8%)
Operating 180 mln 59 mln 430 mln
(+203.9 pct) (+165.1 pct)
(+26.3%) Recurring 192 mln
77 mln 450 mln (+150.2
pct) (+102.6 pct) (+21.3%) Net
120 mln 23 mln 250 mln
(+408.8 pct) (+101.5 pct) (+30.7%)
EPS Y15.40 Y3.02
Y32.07 Shares 8 mln
8 mln Annual div
Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Asahi Intelligence Service Co Ltd offers
network-related services.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
