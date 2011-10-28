Oct 28 (Reuters) -

NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 214.59 209.16 446.00 (+2.6 pct) (-7.8 pct) (+5.1%) Operating 10.42 12.38 23.60

(-15.8 pct) (+1.7 pct)

(-6.8%) Recurring 11.89 13.69 26.00 (-13.1 pct) (+0.2 pct) (-6.6%) Net

6.68 6.93 14.00

(-3.7 pct) (-17.2 pct) (-1.3%) EPS Y26.87 Y27.90 Y56.34 EPS

Y27.90 Annual div

Y20.00 Y20.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Nisshin Seifun Group Inc is a major flour miller. Expanding into general food manufacturing.

