NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 214.59
209.16 446.00
(+2.6 pct) (-7.8 pct) (+5.1%)
Operating 10.42 12.38 23.60
(-15.8 pct) (+1.7 pct)
(-6.8%) Recurring 11.89
13.69 26.00
(-13.1 pct) (+0.2 pct) (-6.6%) Net
6.68 6.93 14.00
(-3.7 pct) (-17.2 pct)
(-1.3%) EPS Y26.87
Y27.90 Y56.34 EPS
Y27.90 Annual div
Y20.00
Y20.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Nisshin Seifun Group Inc is a major flour miller.
Expanding into general food manufacturing.
