Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
JAPAN TISSUE ENGINEERING CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 229 mln 146 mln 471 mln (+56.4 pct) (+51.8 pct) (+34.1%) Operating loss 558 mln loss 563 mln loss 1.17
Recurring loss 562 mln loss 573 mln loss 1.15 Net loss 564 mln loss 575 mln loss 1.15 EPS loss Y3,088.52 loss Y5,359.02 loss Y6,311.11 Shares
182,821 182,821
Annual div
nil nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Japan Tissue Engineering Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7774.TK1.
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: