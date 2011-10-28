Oct 28 (Reuters) -

JAPAN TISSUE ENGINEERING CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 229 mln 146 mln 471 mln (+56.4 pct) (+51.8 pct) (+34.1%) Operating loss 558 mln loss 563 mln loss 1.17

Recurring loss 562 mln loss 573 mln loss 1.15 Net loss 564 mln loss 575 mln loss 1.15 EPS loss Y3,088.52 loss Y5,359.02 loss Y6,311.11 Shares

182,821 182,821

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Japan Tissue Engineering Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7774.TK1.