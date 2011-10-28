Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 483.90 478.00 Operating 82.90 71.00 Recurring 82.40 72.00 Net 51.30 39.00 NOTE - Astellas Pharma Inc. is a major pharmaceutical maker, which was formed from the merger of Yamanouchi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Fujisawa Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. on April 1, 2005. .
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4503.TK1.
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: