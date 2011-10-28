Oct 28 (Reuters) -

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 483.90 478.00 Operating 82.90 71.00 Recurring 82.40 72.00 Net 51.30 39.00 NOTE - Astellas Pharma Inc. is a major pharmaceutical maker, which was formed from the merger of Yamanouchi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Fujisawa Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. on April 1, 2005. .

