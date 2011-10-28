Oct 28 (Reuters) -

MARUHACHI SECURITIES CO. LTD.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO

H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales

1.31 1.12

(+16.9 pct) (-13.2 pct) Operating prft 141 mln loss 38 mln Recurring prft 134 mln loss 58 mln Net

prft 113 mln loss 66 mln EPS

prft Y3.04 loss Y3.30 Shares

37 mln 37 mln

NOTE - Maruhachi Securities Co. Ltd. is a brokerage.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

