Oct 28 (Reuters) -
MARUHACHI SECURITIES CO. LTD.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales
1.31 1.12
(+16.9 pct) (-13.2 pct)
Operating prft 141 mln loss 38 mln
Recurring prft 134 mln loss 58 mln Net
prft 113 mln loss 66 mln EPS
prft Y3.04 loss Y3.30 Shares
37 mln 37 mln
NOTE - Maruhachi Securities Co. Ltd. is a brokerage.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
