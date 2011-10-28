Oct 28 (Reuters) -

ATOM LIVIN TECH CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.68 1.55 3.52 7.06 (+8.0 pct) (-2.1 pct) Operating prft 34 mln loss 40 mln prft 70 mln prft 70 mln Recurring prft 58 mln loss 25 mln prft 100 mln prft 120 mln Net prft 58 mln loss 25 mln prft 100 mln prft 120 mln EPS prft Y14.59 loss Y6.48 prft Y25.06 prft Y30.08

NOTE - Atom Livin Tech Co Ltd produces interior metal fittings.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3426.TK1.