Oct 28 (Reuters) -
ATOM LIVIN TECH CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.68
1.55 3.52 7.06
(+8.0 pct) (-2.1 pct)
Operating prft 34 mln loss 40 mln prft 70 mln
prft 70 mln
Recurring prft 58 mln loss 25 mln prft 100 mln
prft 120 mln
Net prft 58 mln loss 25 mln prft 100 mln
prft 120 mln
EPS prft Y14.59 loss Y6.48 prft Y25.06
prft Y30.08
NOTE - Atom Livin Tech Co Ltd produces interior metal
fittings.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
