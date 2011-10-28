Oct 28 (Reuters) -
NIHON DECOLUXE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.56
2.67 5.60
(-4.2 pct) (+19.6 pct) (+0.6%)
Operating 285 mln 310 mln 600 mln
(-8.1 pct) (+55.5 pct)
(-7.3%) Recurring 313 mln
336 mln 650 mln (-6.8
pct) (+34.0 pct) (-6.7%) Net
183 mln 200 mln 350 mln
(-8.6 pct) (+29.7 pct)
(-2.7%) EPS Y22.57
Y24.69 Y43.05 Shares 9
mln 9 mln Annual div
Y16.00
Y16.00
-Q2 div Y8.00 Y8.00
-Q4 div Y8.00
Y8.00
NOTE - Nihon Decoluxe Co Ltd is a specialist maker of
melamine decorative boards.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7950.TK1.