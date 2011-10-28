Oct 28 (Reuters) -

NIHON DECOLUXE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.56 2.67 5.60 (-4.2 pct) (+19.6 pct) (+0.6%) Operating 285 mln 310 mln 600 mln

(-8.1 pct) (+55.5 pct)

(-7.3%) Recurring 313 mln 336 mln 650 mln (-6.8 pct) (+34.0 pct) (-6.7%) Net

183 mln 200 mln 350 mln

(-8.6 pct) (+29.7 pct) (-2.7%) EPS Y22.57 Y24.69 Y43.05 Shares 9 mln 9 mln Annual div

Y16.00 Y16.00 -Q2 div Y8.00 Y8.00

-Q4 div Y8.00

Y8.00

NOTE - Nihon Decoluxe Co Ltd is a specialist maker of melamine decorative boards.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

