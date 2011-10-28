Anonymous posters criticising pope appear in Rome
ROME, Feb 4 Posters accusing Pope Francis of attacking conservative Catholics appeared around Rome this weekend and were swiftly covered up by city authorities.
MSG TERMINATED Oct 28 (Reuters) -
JEUGIA CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.58 4.73 Operating
91 mln 80 mln Recurring 77 mln 65 mln Net 29 mln 20 mln
NOTE - Jeugia Corp is a retailer of musical instruments and audio-visual software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9826.TK1.
ROME, Feb 4 Posters accusing Pope Francis of attacking conservative Catholics appeared around Rome this weekend and were swiftly covered up by city authorities.
DUBAI, Feb 4 Citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries banned from the United States by President Donald Trump can resume boarding U.S.-bound flights, several major airlines said on Saturday, after a Seattle judge blocked the executive order.