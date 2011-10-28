Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
TRINITY INDUSTRIAL CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 13.17 12.19 28.00 (+8.0 pct) (+5.7 pct) (+15.2%) Operating loss 14 mln prft 171 mln prft 250 mln (+166.4%) Recurring 107 mln 346 mln 400 mln (-68.9 pct) (-6.7%) Net
loss 36 mln prft 231 mln prft 250 mln (-75.6%) EPS loss Y2.00 prft Y12.71 prft Y13.73 Annual div
Y7.00 Y7.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y7.00
NOTE - Trinity Industrial Corp is a leading maker of painting equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6382.TK1.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.