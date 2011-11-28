Nov 28 (Reuters) -

PLANET INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012 Jul 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 678 mln 667 mln 1.32 2.68 (+1.7 pct) (+4.7 pct) Operating 188 mln 181 mln 310 mln

640 mln

(+3.6 pct) (+25.9 pct)

Recurring 195 mln 178 mln

310 mln 650 mln

(+9.4 pct) (+24.3 pct)

Net 111 mln 102 mln

180 mln 365 mln

(+9.4 pct) (+24.9 pct)

EPS Y16.88 Y15.44

Y27.14 Y55.04

NOTE - Planet Inc provides services related to exectric data-exchange systems that connect retailers and wholesalers.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

