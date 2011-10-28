Oct 28 (Reuters) -

JEUGIA CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.58 4.80 9.50 (-4.5 pct) (-1.8 pct) (0.0%) Operating 91 mln 72 mln 178 mln

(+27.2 pct) (-0.5 pct) (+14.7%) Recurring 77 mln 56 mln 148 mln (+37.2 pct) (+2.7 pct) (+16.3%) Net

prft 29 mln loss 6 mln prft 50 mln EPS prft Y3.57 loss Y0.84 prft Y6.07

Shares 8 mln 8 mln

Annual div

Y3.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Jeugia Corp is a retailer of musical instruments and audio-visual software.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

