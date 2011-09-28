Sept 28 (Reuters) -
OKAYA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 23.00 yen 22.00 yen
-Q2 div 12.00 yen 11.00 yen
NOTE - Okaya Co Ltd is a trading firm for steel products
and machinery. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will
in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to
the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law
in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
