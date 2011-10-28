Oct 28 (Reuters) -

SAKURAJIMA FUTO KAISHA LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.28 2.44 4.50 (-6.5 pct) (+10.7 pct) (-2.7%) Operating prft 6 mln loss 72 mln prft 40 mln

Recurring prft 20 mln loss 60 mln prft 60 mln Net 24 mln 176 mln 140 mln (-86.3 pct) EPS

Y1.62 Y11.78 Y9.32

Shares 15 mln 15 mln

NOTE - Sakurajima Futo Kaisha Ltd is a dock and warehousing company.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9353.TK1.