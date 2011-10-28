Oct 28 (Reuters) -
NIPPON LIGHT METAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 206.13
213.93 410.00
(-3.6 pct) (+4.3 pct) (-4.5%)
Operating 9.07 12.98 17.50
(-30.1 pct)
(-29.2%) Recurring 5.98
9.34 11.50
(-36.0 pct) (-37.9%) Net
3.51 4.21 6.50
(-16.7 pct)
(-41.1%) EPS Y6.44
Y7.73 Y11.95 Annual div
Y2.00 Y2.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y2.00
Y2.00
NOTE - Nippon Light Metal Co Ltd is a large aluminium
producer with a refinery plant.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5701.TK1.