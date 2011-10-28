Oct 28 (Reuters) -

COLOWIDE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 48.91 47.62 Operating 1.28 299 mln Recurring prft 1.13 loss 180 mln Net loss 49 mln loss 929 mln

NOTE - Colowide Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7616.TK1.