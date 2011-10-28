Oct 28 (Reuters) -
NAKAYAMAFUKU CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 22.85
21.12 43.20
(+8.2 pct) (-2.3 pct) (+1.5%)
Operating 821 mln 709 mln 1.67
(+15.9 pct) (-14.5 pct)
(+6.3%) Recurring 1.26
1.11 2.45
(+13.3 pct) (-8.0 pct) (+1.6%) Net
700 mln 625 mln 1.40
(+12.1 pct) (-10.0 pct)
(+1.7%) EPS Y34.72
Y30.98 Y69.34 Shares 20
mln 20 mln Annual div
Y25.00
Y25.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y25.00
Y25.00
NOTE - Nakayamafuku Co Ltd is a wholesaler of household
sundry goods.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7442.TK1.