Oct 28 (Reuters) -

NAKAYAMAFUKU CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 22.85 21.12 43.20 (+8.2 pct) (-2.3 pct) (+1.5%) Operating 821 mln 709 mln 1.67

(+15.9 pct) (-14.5 pct)

(+6.3%) Recurring 1.26 1.11 2.45 (+13.3 pct) (-8.0 pct) (+1.6%) Net

700 mln 625 mln 1.40

(+12.1 pct) (-10.0 pct) (+1.7%) EPS Y34.72 Y30.98 Y69.34 Shares 20 mln 20 mln Annual div

Y25.00 Y25.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y25.00

Y25.00

NOTE - Nakayamafuku Co Ltd is a wholesaler of household sundry goods.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7442.TK1.